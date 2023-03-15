Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 717,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SURF shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Trading Up 3.7 %

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Shares of SURF opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Articles

