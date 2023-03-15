Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 12.5%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

SUSL opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.