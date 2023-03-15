Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Down 1.5 %

SZZL stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

