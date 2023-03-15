Barry Biffle Sells 14,723 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $173,289.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $56,522.00.

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Frontier Group

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

