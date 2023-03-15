CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,138 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

