CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 18,025 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ResMed worth $32,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,477 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Price Performance

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

RMD stock opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

