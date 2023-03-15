Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 13th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

RHE opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

