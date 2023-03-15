Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 191.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NIM opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

