Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Declines By 11.1%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,971,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 5,590,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

3SBio Stock Performance

TRSBF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. 3SBio has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

About 3SBio

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

