Daniela Mielke Purchases 350 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Daniela Mielke acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $561,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniela Mielke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00.

Bancorp Price Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 78.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

