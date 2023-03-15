Daniela Mielke Purchases 350 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) Director Daniela Mielke acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $561,829.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Daniela Mielke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00.
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00.
Bancorp Price Performance
Bancorp stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
