Robert F. Schultz Purchases 521 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Schultz purchased 521 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,353.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

