Robert F. Schultz Buys 521 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Schultz acquired 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $496.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $97.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.