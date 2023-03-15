Snehal Patel Buys 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,737,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,178,330.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Snehal Patel acquired 600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $9,918.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,680.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,010.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $765,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

