Snehal Patel Buys 1,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $12,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,737,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,178,330.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 17th, Snehal Patel acquired 600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $9,918.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $18,680.00.
- On Friday, January 27th, Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00.
- On Friday, January 20th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00.
- On Friday, January 6th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, Snehal Patel bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $13,010.00.
Shares of GLSI stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.63 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
