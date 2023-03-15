Gregory K. Sigmon Buys 1,500 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) General Counsel Gregory K. Sigmon bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,930.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,733.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Unifi Stock Performance
NYSE:UFI opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.03.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CJS Securities raised Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.
