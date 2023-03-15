Gregory K. Sigmon Buys 1,500 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) General Counsel Gregory K. Sigmon bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,930.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,733.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unifi Stock Performance

NYSE:UFI opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The textile maker reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.64. Unifi had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unifi

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 799,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 138,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Unifi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 485,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CJS Securities raised Unifi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Unifi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.