Zamaneh Mikhak Acquires 15,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 15,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TFFP stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 315,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 217,360 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

