Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Markel Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,259.08 on Wednesday. Markel has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,355.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,267.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Transactions at Markel

Institutional Trading of Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Markel by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

