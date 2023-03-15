Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Update

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 4,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXT opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.