Paul W. Taylor Acquires 19,800 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.