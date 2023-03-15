Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Buys 45,450 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

CUBI opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $571.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.82.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

