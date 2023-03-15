FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu Sells 349 Shares

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $201.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.27.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,519,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 206,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

