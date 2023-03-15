Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $121.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,262 shares of company stock worth $6,985,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

