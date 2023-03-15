Frank Slootman Sells 1,701 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.5 %

SNOW opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Snowflake

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

