Mark Litecky Sells 5,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 5,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 405,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $86,531.10.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $508.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

