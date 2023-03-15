Michaela Meehan Buys 10,000 Shares of Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).
- On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan acquired 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).
- On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan acquired 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 6.23.
Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.
