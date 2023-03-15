Maria F. Ramirez Purchases 1,000 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Maria F. Ramirez acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
MCB stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $107.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
Featured Articles
