Maria F. Ramirez Purchases 1,000 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Maria F. Ramirez acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

MCB stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 760,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

