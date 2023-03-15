Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 1,792 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $20,912.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 577,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,066.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSP Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Rating)

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

Featured Articles

