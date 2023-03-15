Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

