Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Universal Display stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.94. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.