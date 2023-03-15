Charles J. Baird Buys 500 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Charles J. Baird acquired 500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $142,253.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

