Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.12.

AC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

TSE:AC opened at C$19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$25.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.53.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.3468673 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

