International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 165.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.30 ($2.01).

A number of analysts have commented on IAG shares. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.3 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 144.22 ($1.76) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.58 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,892.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

