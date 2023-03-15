Brokerages Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Target Price at $74.00

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 0.5 %

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 74.65%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

