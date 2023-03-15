Lisa K. Haines Buys 1,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) CMO Lisa K. Haines acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $23,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,545.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bank7 Stock Performance

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $227.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank7 by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

