First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $195.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $207.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $218.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.