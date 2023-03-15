Mary Jo S. Herseth Purchases 590 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $277,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Byline Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $769.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.
