David F. Farnsworth Acquires 1,000 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $20,760.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,297.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CVB Financial stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 943,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
