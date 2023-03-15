Florencia Heredia Buys 2,330 Shares of Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Stock

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Florencia Heredia bought 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.52 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of A$19,849.27 ($13,232.85).

Allkem Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

