F L. Garrett III Buys 1,900 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director F L. Garrett III purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $19,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $289,389.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

