Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

