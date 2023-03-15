Michaela Meehan Purchases 24,776 Shares of Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 24,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).
Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan purchased 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Michaela Meehan acquired 10,000 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).
Winton Land Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.
Winton Land Announces Dividend
Winton Land Company Profile
Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.
Featured Articles
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Winton Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winton Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.