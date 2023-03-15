Michaela Meehan Purchases 24,776 Shares of Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 24,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).

Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Michaela Meehan purchased 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michaela Meehan acquired 10,000 shares of Winton Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).

Winton Land Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Winton Land Announces Dividend

Winton Land Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Winton Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

