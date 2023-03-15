Wallis Graham Acquires 12,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Wallis Graham bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.13 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of A$85,596.00 ($57,064.00).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Whitehaven Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.30%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.