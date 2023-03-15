Paul Joseph Pierson II Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 87.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

