Paul Joseph Pierson II Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director Paul Joseph Pierson II acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Financial Trading Up 1.9 %
First Financial stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $49.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Financial
First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.