John Wayne Witt Sells 800 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) VP John Wayne Witt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $23,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Wayne Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, John Wayne Witt sold 730 shares of Kennametal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $21,170.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

KMT stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

