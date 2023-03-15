Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director Purchases $31,080.00 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $830.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 171,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

