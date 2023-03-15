Dennis R. Woods Buys 5,000 Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.