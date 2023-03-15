Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of ZVRA opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.15.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

