Kenneth John Stephon Buys 5,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $3,325,000. Price Jennifer C. raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Further Reading

