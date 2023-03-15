Kenneth John Stephon Buys 5,000 Shares of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPNGet Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $3,325,000. Price Jennifer C. raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN)

