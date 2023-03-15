John F. Regan Buys 4,500 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) Director John F. Regan acquired 4,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $585.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNY. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,663 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

