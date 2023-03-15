Neil J. Kaback Purchases 2,000 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,595.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 4.1 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 547,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 93,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

Further Reading

