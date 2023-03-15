Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $38,370.90 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $38,370.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,797,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $481.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 196,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

